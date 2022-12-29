OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Warner L. Garland, 87, of Murphy Ave passed away Monday Dec. 26, 2022, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.

He was born in Portland Oct. 14, 1935, the son of Eugene and Eleanor Deleware Garland.

Warner graduated from South Portland High School and later served in the U.S. Navy. After his service, he returned home and worked for Circus Time, then for Frito Lay, from where he retired as a manager in sales.

Warner was a member of the Old Orchard Beach Lions Club, Hiram Masonic Lodge #180 AF & AM and the American Legion of Scarborough American Legion Post 76.

Mr. Garland was a Sergeant in the Scarborough Police Reserves, a Captain in the Scarborough Rescue Dept and help start the Student Rescue reserve program.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years Patricia Garland of Old Orchard Beach, a son Bruce Garland of Old Orchard Beach and his wife Missy, a daughter Linda Hare of Lexington, S.C., and her husband Samuel, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday Jan. 3, 2023 at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home 365 Main St, Saco. Services will conclude with military honors.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to American Heart Association 7272 Greenville Ave, Dallas, Texas 75231

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous