Cross-country ski camp for veterans

Veterans Adaptive Sports and Training at the Pineland Farms Outdoor Center will hold a three-day learn-to-ski camp for veterans Jan. 13-15. Hours of the camp are 1-4 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to noon Sunday.

Beginners are welcome. Equipment, instruction and lunch will be provided each day. For veterans who don’t live within commuting distance, lodging and dinner will be provided on Friday and Saturday night, subject to availability.

The camp is sponsored in collaboration with the Azimuth Check Foundation, which provides injured veterans with events that encourage wellness. VAST provides disabled veterans with physical activities and sports in a group setting and holds free programs every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon.

For more information, contact Kristina Sabasteanski, Army veteran, occupational therapist and two-time Olympic biathlete, at 310-8694 or [email protected], or visit pinelandfarms.org.

Shaker virtual workshop

Learn to bond several layers of loose natural fibers into a sheer, loosely woven silk chiffon to create a lightweight felt at a virtual workshop, “Nuno Felted Collar with Extreme Curl Fringe,” hosted by Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village, from 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7.

Kits will be mailed out a week before the workshop. Shipping costs will apply. Each kit will include enough materials to make two collars. One of the scarf-like collars will be natural colors of wool- white, grays and browns. The second will be in vivid color from a choice of hand-dyed custom wool.

Participants must supply their own dish detergent, a squeeze bottle and buttons/closures. All other materials will be supplied, including a felting stone, silk chiffon fabric, wool, cashmere, Masham curls, bubble wrap and nylon netting.

The workshop fee is $110 for the general public or $105 for Friends of the Shakers members.

This workshop will be recorded for those who would like to watch and create their own at a later date. Register at maineshakers.com/workshops.

Pond skating

The Royal River watershed is full of enjoyable places to ice skate, including Chandler Mill Pond (formerly Lily Pond). This 40-acre pond, owned by the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, is a short walk from an accessible off-road parking lot on Snow Hill Road.

Directions: From the road’s junction with Bald Hill Road, proceed approximately one mile. The turn off to Chandler Mill Pond’s boat access parking lot. It will be on your left, soon after the turnpike underpass.

Municipal holiday hours

All town facilities will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of New Year’s Day.

