GRAY – Allan William Foster, 80, passed away peacefully on December 13, 2022, after a brief illness. He is survived by his loving wife Arline (Heighe) Foster, his four children: Allan Foster Jr. of Manchester, N.H., Karen Hallstrom, and husband Paul of Casco, Richard Foster and wife Mei-joy of Ashland, Mass., Mark Foster of New Gloucester, half-brother Gerry Foster of Cromwell, Conn., three grandchildren, Mitchell Bonney and wife Nicole of Vermont, Allan W. Foster III of Colorado, and Stephen Foster of Nevada.

Born on March 10, 1942, in Dover, N.H., Allan was the son of the late Allan Davis Foster and Barbara (Snow) Foster. In 1959, Allan joined the Army and was stationed in Fort Dix, New Jersey. After returning to Maine, Allan continued in the National Guard. In 1961, he was called to active duty during the Berlin Crisis.

Allan had a successful career at Arnold Machinery for 23 years and St. Johnsbury Trucking Co. for eight years. In 1973, Allan and his wife opened Mainly Country Western Wear in Gray which they successfully operated for 37 years. Allan also was affiliated with the Moose, Masons and Shriners organizations. For four years, he was the President of the National Square Dance Association. In 2010, Allan and his wife retired to Florida, but always returned to their beloved Maine in the summer

Allan loved fishing, football, cruises and traveling the country in his RV with his wife and small dogs. He was known to be a joker and loved to make people smile. Most importantly, Allan was the backbone of his family who he took pride in.

A celebration of Allan’s life will be held in the spring.

