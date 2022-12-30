SACO – Craig Thomas Gardner passed away peacefully with family by his side, on December 23, 2022. He was the elder of twin boys born to Theodore and Joyce Gardner on February 13, 1960 in Brunswick, Maine.

Craig grew up in Saco where he attended local schools excelling both in the classroom and on the athletic field.

His performances on the baseball diamond and gridiron earned him All-State honors in both sports as a tailback in football and third baseman in baseball. Craig won the 1978 Telegram League batting title going six for six at the plate on the last day of the season. He graduated from Thornton Academy in 1978.

In October 2022, Craig was inducted into the Thornton Academy Sports Hall of Fame. Craig earned his Bachelor’s Degree from Bowdoin College in 1982. While at Bowdoin, Craig lettered in both baseball and football.

Craig was a 1986 graduate of the University of Maine School of Law and practiced law in York and Cumberland Counties until recently, due to illness. Craig had a reputation as a candid, straight forward, problem solver.

Craig was wonderful with kids and was a well loved coach for both of his daughters and their teammates when they played Shaker Valley Little League softball. He also worked with Sanford High School students who were lucky to have him help them to prepare for a mock trial.

The light of Craig’s life was his granddaughter, Emily. He loved to take her to the beach and to the lake to jump off “Bumpa rock”. When she was little, playing Legos was a favorite pastime for them.

He was a long-time member of the Biddeford Saco Country Club where he was known as a fun and all-around good guy. Craig will be greatly missed by his family, friends and colleagues.

Craig is survived by his partner and best friend Erin Maloney; daughter Brenna Gardner and son-in-law James Mastrian IV, daughter Meriel Gardner and granddaughter Emily Therianos, mother Joyce Gardner, brother Scott Gardner and sister-in-law Sharon Gardner; sister Tracy Gardner and brother-in-law Duane Mumby, and sister Susan Gardner. Craig had numerous nieces and nephews and cousins as well as many lifelong friends: Alex McWilliams, Jimmy Black, Eric McGinnis, and Kenny Fogg, to name a few.

An open house style celebration of life will be held at the Biddeford Saco Country Club on Thursday, January 5, 2023 from 4-8 pm.

Visitors are invited to share stories and anecdotes about Craig. ﻿

To view Craig’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous