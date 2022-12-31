SCARBOROUGH – Ronald Gary Jones, Sr., 78, of Naples, Maine, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 from diabetes and heart disease at Gosnell Hospice House.

Ron was born Dec. 14, 1944. in Bastrop, La. He grew up in the Baptist church and graduated from Bastrop High School. He was a proud military veteran who served in both the Army and Navy.

He married Barbara Ann DiPietrantonio on July 25, 1966. They were married for 56 years.

He worked at Nissan Bakery in the 1970’s and retired from IDEXX in 2008.

He loved his southern roots, fishing, music and his high school band, The Furys. Ron was also a jack of all trades and could fix anything. He loved to help others fix their electrical, plumbing, automotive and many other needs.

He is survived by his wife, his brother Don R. Jones of Portland; and his children, Tammy Berry of Waterboro and her husband Jeff, Ronald (Ronny) Jones, Jr. of Standish and his wife Cherie, Kevin Jones of Raymond and his wife Andrea; grandchildren, Angelica, Brandon, Michael, Tyler and Nicole; and great grandchildren, Alec and James.

He is reunited in heaven with his family: father T. B. Jones, mother Nellie Mae (Norris) Jones; his sister Nellie Lou MacMullen and his brother Truman Jones.

Burial will be on June 5th at 12 p.m. at the Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery in Springvale by Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home.

You may offer your condolences or share your memories at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com.

﻿

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous