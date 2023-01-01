FALMOUTH – Alice (Leonard) Harding, 99, died on Dec. 25, 2022.

She was born Alice Bertha Leonard on Sept. 19, 1923 in Pitcairn, Pa. to Myrna A. Wolfe Peer and Joseph M. Leonard. Alice received her B.S. in microbiology on full scholarship from the University of Pittsburgh and completed all master’s work in biochemistry at the University of Wisconsin, Madison.

During the 1940s and 1950s, Alice headed the Clinical Biochemistry Lab at St. Francis Hospital, Pittsburgh, Pa. After raising two children, she returned to work as a 2nd grade teacher, then as a science teacher and Head of the Upper School at the Pike School, Andover, Mass. Upon retirement, Alice moved to Falmouth where she married her second husband.

Alice played classical piano and sang in the St. Mary’s Episcopal Church choir. In addition to classical music, she enjoyed biking, skiing, flying, reading, and following current events and medical innovations. Throughout her life, Alice was quiet, modest, hardworking, and above all kind and generous to those around her. “Miss Alice” was the definition of unconditional love. Notwithstanding the challenges of dementia during her later years, Alice lived her values – putting others first and living in the present with selfless kindness. Her family is grateful to the steadfast friends and caregivers who supported her with love and dignity during this time.

Alice was predeceased by husbands John R. Jablonski Sr. and William H. Harding Sr.

She is survived by her son, John Robert Jablonski Jr. (Catherine), her daughter, Kristine A.L. Tomlinson; her niece, Eva Leininger Herer (David, AJ, Katie); and her stepchildren Margot Comer (the late Gale), Virginia Peck (the late Malcolm), and Jeffrey Harding (Mary).

Services to be held in the spring.

To share memories of Alice or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, http://www.athutchins.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to St. Mary’s Episcopalian Church, Falmouth, or to the Pike School, Andover, Mass.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous