FALMOUTH – Mary (Been) Najarian, 90, of Falmouth passed away at her home on Dec. 26, 2022.

Born Mary Ada Been on Aug. 13, 1932, in Pickens, W.Va., she was the youngest child of Oath Been, who owned the general store in town, and Nellie Been (born Daetwyler), a schoolteacher. She had four older siblings: Margaret, Bert, Warren, and George.

Mary received a B.S. in biology from West Virginia University. She met her future husband, Haig H. Najarian, in Detroit, Mich., at the pharmaceutical company where they both worked. They lived briefly in Baghdad, Iraq, and then in Galveston, Texas, before settling in Portland, in 1966.

With the support of her family, Mary decided to run for office in 1972. She served five terms as a state representative and two terms as a state senator for Portland. The children leafletted neighborhoods, gave abbreviated versions of Mary’s official political positions, and took phone messages from constituents when Mary was away. Once, when her campaign committee had been meeting often at the kitchen table, her youngest said in frustration, “When are the Democrats ever going to have their party?”

While in office, Mary worked hard to pass legislation designed to help those in need. She was proud to have co-sponsored a bill to prevent discrimination in housing based on sexual orientation.

In 1982, while serving as chair of the Appropriations Committee during her last term, Mary enrolled at the University of Maine School of Law. Her daughter, also studying there, sat beside her during the first year of classes, and they were later moot court partners. Mary earned a J.D. in 1985 and became an assistant attorney general for the State of Maine, handling cases of child protection and child support enforcement.

Mary attempted retirement in 1995 but, unable to contain her boundless energy, returned to work as the deputy register of deeds for Cumberland County, before finally successfully retiring years later.

Mary loved life and believed that she could do anything. In her 70s, she ran the Beach to Beacon 10K in Cape Elizabeth and insisted that her children run with her. In her 80s, Mary signed up to learn the hula hoop and to play the harmonica. At 89, after having been medically advised to use a cane, she considered joining her family for a trek up Mt. Washington.

Mary loved dogs and gardening and was a devoted reader. When questioned as to whether she was buying more books than she could possibly read, she replied that she would get to them and that any unread ones could be buried with her.

Joke-telling was arguably not her strength, but Mary would get a big laugh from the family just in the way that she tried to tell a joke. She was loved and will always be in the hearts of her family and friends.

Mary was predeceased by her husband, Haig, in 2011.

She is survived by her daughter, Andrea Najarian; her sons and daughters-in-law John Najarian, Kim Najarian, Steven Najarian, and Emmanuelle Pelletier; her grandchildren Tracy Najarian (and husband Matt Najarian), Kelly Najarian, Tess Hitchcock, Leah Hitchcock, Ariel Najarian, and Thomas Najarian; and her great-grandson, Ogden Najarian.

The family is grateful to Hospice of Southern Maine and Aging Kingdom Homecare.

A small family ceremony is planned. You may offer your condolences or share your memories at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com.