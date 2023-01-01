PORTLAND – William Vaughn Wescott, 86, passed away on Dec. 22, 2022 at Gosnell Hospice after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. William was born in Westbrook to Doris Parker and Myron Smith Wescott on Feb. 7, 1937.

After graduation from Portland High School he joined the Army and was stationed in Germany. On coming home, he spent the next 30 years working for American Can Company. In between those years, he got a teaching degree on the GI Bill but chose to remain with the can company.

He married Mary LeClerc in 1962 and were married for 60 years. They had three children, Kristi King of Sanford, Scott Wescott of Las Vegas, Nev., and Daisha Sullivan of Norwood, Mass. Each of them produced two grandchildren for a total of six.

Bill was a champion swimmer. His last big swim was across and back Bonny Eagle Pond at the age of 80. He also swam Portland to Peaks Island several times and was a life guard at East End Beach in the summers. His three children were great swimmers because of his coaching. He loved to play cribbage, poker, high-lo, Jack and Rummy with his wife, children, and grandchildren.

Bill’s mother, father, and brother Robert predeceased him.

A celebration of life is planned at the cemetery in North Windham and at his summer cottage on Bonny Eagle Pond in Buxton in the Summer of 2023.