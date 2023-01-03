TOPSHAM – Robert C. Lapointe of Topsham, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Dec. 21, 2022, with his family by his side. Robert was born Jan. 14, 1937, in Lewiston, to the late Joseph and Mary Lapointe Sr.

He grew up in Brunswick and attended Brunswick schools. He enlisted in the Navy (1956 – 1959) and proudly served on the USS Boston (CAG – 1). In 1963, Robert married Annette Bernier of Topsham. He later worked and retired from Bath Iron Works as a welder. Robert enjoyed working for Port City Auto Auction in Richmond during his retirement years. In 1996, after the passing of Annette, he met his loving companion Jean Boyden Haycock.

Robert enjoyed traveling, camping, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a member of the Freeport Masonic Lodge and Golden Sheaf Chapter #114 Order of the Eastern Star.

Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Annette Lapointe, one brother, and two sisters. He is survived by his companion Jean Boyden Haycock and her family; his three children, Jeannette Berube of Chesapeake, Va., Arleen Kennedy and her husband Michael from Cleveland, Tenn., and David Lapointe and his wife Lisa from Woolwich; nine grandchildren, Daniel Berube, Amanda Berube, Isaac Berube, Alexander Berube, Meagan Kennedy, Andrew Kennedy and his wife Sarah, Christopher Kennedy, Joshua Lapointe, Aaron Lapointe and his wife Emily; and one great granddaughter Jenna Lapointe.

Visitation hours will be held on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Crosman Funeral Home, 40 Main St. Lisbon Falls, Maine. There will be a Masonic service at 7 p.m. and an Eastern Star service at 7:20 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sat. Jan. 7 at 11 a.m. at Woolwich – Wiscasset Baptist Church, Rt. 1, Woolwich.

In lieu of flowers,

donations in his memory may be made to:

Shriners Children’s Hospital

51 Blossom St.

Boston, MA 02114 or at

http://www.shrinerschildrens.org or to:

National Multiple

Sclerosis Society

465 Waverley Oaks Rd.

Ste 202

Waltham, MA 02452 or at

at http://www.nationalmssociety.org

﻿