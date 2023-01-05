GORHAM – Bryan R. Speirs, 68, beloved husband, father, brother, and friend, passed peacefully at his home with his family by his side on Jan. 2, 2023. He is at rest after a long and courageous battle with multiple myeloma for over 13 years.

Bryan was born Sept. 22, 1954 in Portland, the youngest son of James and Eleanor Speirs. Bryan loved reminiscing, and whether it was from his early years on Abbott Street where he grew up with his brothers Jimmy, Dickey, and Ronald and sister, Sondra, enjoying his many cousins “upta” camps on Little Sebago and Forest Lake, or playing sports and palling around with his buddies, he sure could remember it all.

Bryan was proud to follow his family tradition, graduating from Deering High School in 1972. “Speirsy” was a member of the FIJI fraternity at The University of Maine where he earned his Bachelor of Science in 1976. He completed the Pipefitters apprenticeship program in 1981, joining UA Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 716 and working right up until his cancer diagnosis.

Bryan not only loved sports; he loved playing them. Known as a fierce competitor on the rugby pitch, softball diamond, and basketball court, Bryan was respected and loved for not only his abilities, but his quick wit, huge heart, and fierce loyalty, which helped him make friends who would last a lifetime. Bryan had nothing but fond memories and love for his fellow teammates on the Portland Rugby Club, where he traveled across the country and internationally playing the sport he loved. Together with his teammates, Bryan was proud to have been a founding dipper of the annual Special Olympics Maine Lobster Dip. Bryan enjoyed many wonderful friendships in school, sports, and work.

Bryan married the love of his life, Candie Smith, on Aug. 1, 1992 in Portland, the same city they welcomed their sons Zachary and Elliott before moving to their long-time home in Gorham. He was endlessly devoted to his family, finding his greatest joy and pride in being a father to his sons. Bryan spent countless hours coaching Zach and Elliott’s sports teams all through their youth, and passing on to them his competitive spirit, tireless work ethic, and drive for achievement.

He loved long road trips, Sunday drives with Candie while listening to Roy Orbison to get a Harmon’s cheeseburger or a Dairy Queen sundae with “real hot-fudge”, vacations to Florida, the family dog Rubie, and rooting for the New York Football Giants, Boston Red Sox, and Boston Celtics.

Bryan was a fiercely loyal friend who was respected and loved by those who knew him. Those fortunate enough to be friends with Bryan Speirs had a friend for life, and can find solace in knowing he will always be there when you need him. His jokes will be retold, his generosity and smile remembered, his kindness will be emulated, and his presence will be missed.

Bryan is survived by his wife of 30 years, Candie Smith; two sons, Zachary Speirs and his wife Micaela Connery-Speirs, and Elliott Speirs and his wife Devani Speirs; two siblings, Jimmy Speirs and Sondra Speirs and her partner Devra Krassner; and numerous loving cousins.

Bryan had been predeceased by his father and mother; and brothers Dickey and Ronald.

Candie and her sons wish to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff at New England Cancer Specialists for their professionalism, the compassionate care and the enjoyable conversations, especially those about sports and family.

Friends of Bryan are invited to visit his family from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7 at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home on Brighton Avenue in Portland.

To share memories of Bryan or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com

In lieu of flowers contributions in Bryan’s memory can be made to Foundation4Love at http://www.foundation4love.org/donate.

