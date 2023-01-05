WESTBROOK – Marybeth G. Elwell, 53, of Westbrook, Jan. 2, 2023 at Maine Medical Center. She was born on Oct. 4, 1969, a daughter of Edward Guana and Kathleen Melvin.

Marybeth was a graduate of Windham High School. She married Robert L. Elwell Jr. on Christmas Eve of 1992. They had just recently celebrated 30 wonderful years together.

She was the chef of the family, always cooking and preparing meals for those she loved. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

She leaves behind her mother, Kathleen Melvin; husband, Robert L. Elwell Jr.; father-in-law, Robert L. Elwell Sr.; stepson, Robert L. Elwell III, stepdaughters Ashley Helen Elwell and Bobi Sue Elwell; brothers James D. Guana and Winfield S. Melvin II, sister Ginger Ann Guana; as well as six loving grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held in the Spring of 2023 at a date and time to be announced. To leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com.