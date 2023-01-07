PORTLAND – Louise Napoleone, 91, passed on Jan. 3, 2023.

Louise was born on March 31, 1931, in Portland, the daughter of the late Winfield and Sarah (Eveleth) Tinkham Sr. She graduated from Portland North School followed by Portland High School. Following high school, she worked as a supervisor at Burrows where she met her husband, Joseph Napoleone. They married in 1953 in Portland.

She went on to work as a nurses aide for 21 years at Devonshire Manor and Springbrook Nursing Home. She retired at age 65. During her free time, she enjoyed crocheting sweaters and mittens for her family, baking pies and other baked goods for her community at Northfield Green. Her family remembers her as a woman who enjoyed her independence and cooking. She will forever be their “Super Nana” and a great mom.

Louise was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Napoleone; two brothers, George and Winfield Tinkham Jr.; and a daughter, Louise Foley.

She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth McClosky and husband William of South Portland; two sons, Joseph Napoleone and wife Kathy of Portland and Louis Napoleone of Portland; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren.

Visiting hours celebrating Louise’s life will be held on Monday, Jan. 9, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland. A funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Brooklawn Memorial Park immediately following the service. To view Louise’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

