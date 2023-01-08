FRANKLIN, Wis. – Claire E. Landers, 92, passed away Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 at Ascension Hospital, Franklin, Wis.

Prayers will be recited on Friday, Jan. 13 at 9:15 a.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Rd., South Portland. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland.

Claire was generous in support of many causes, so in lieu of flowers, a donation to the cause of your choice

would be greatly appreciated by her family.