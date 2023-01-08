GORHAM – Gregory David Roast Sr., 77, passed away on Jan. 5, 2023, at his home.

He was born in Portland on Feb. 18, 1945, and worked for over 20 years as a custodian in the Portland school system.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Bonnie (Warden) Roast; children Diana and her husband Todd, Tammy and her husband Chris, Gregory Jr., Iva and her husband Carl, and Nichole; several siblings; four grandsons, two granddaughters; and one great-grandson.

Burial will be amongst his immediate family at Brooklawn Memorial Park in Portland.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.