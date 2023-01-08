GORHAM – Gregory David Roast Sr., 77, passed away on Jan. 5, 2023, at his home.
He was born in Portland on Feb. 18, 1945, and worked for over 20 years as a custodian in the Portland school system.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Bonnie (Warden) Roast; children Diana and her husband Todd, Tammy and her husband Chris, Gregory Jr., Iva and her husband Carl, and Nichole; several siblings; four grandsons, two granddaughters; and one great-grandson.
Burial will be amongst his immediate family at Brooklawn Memorial Park in Portland.
Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.