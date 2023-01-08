GORHAM – Gregory David Roast Sr., 77, passed away on Jan. 5, 2023, at his home.

He was born in Portland on Feb. 18, 1945, and worked for over 20 years as a custodian in the Portland school system.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Bonnie (Warden) Roast; children Diana and her husband Todd, Tammy and her husband Chris, Gregory Jr., Iva and her husband Carl, and Nichole; several siblings; four grandsons, two granddaughters; and one great-grandson.

Burial will be amongst his immediate family at Brooklawn Memorial Park in Portland.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com