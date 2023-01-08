GORHAM – It is with overwhelming sadness and a profound gratefulness for a life well shared that we announce Michael Davis Andrew, 84, passed away peacefully on Dec. 20, 2022, on the working farm in Gorham where he grew up. He was loved by and loved many. His family, farm and horses were the center of his life.

Mike was an earthy, grounded man of limitless depths and interests, and a man of many worlds. He never saw or judged by social class. He respected hard work, responsibility, and true character. He quietly supported many people in their time of need. His appreciation of fine art, music, and craft was evident in his creative blacksmith work, his poetry recitations, and his beautiful singing voice. Mike continued the long family tradition of time recharging in the north woods of Maine. His grandparents and parents instilled a love of nature, hunting and fishing that he passed down to his children and grandchildren.

His 43-year tenure at UNH included his naming as Distinguished Professor, department head, founder of the renowned five-year teaching internship program. He was also an award winning faculty member at both UNH and AACTE. He inspired, mentored and supported countless professionals in the world of education.

A good eye, a scientific mind and a willingness to bet on the long shot helped him build an award-winning flock of Hampshire sheep and a respected stable of Standardbred trotters and Maine Sire Stakes champions. He loved the camaraderie among friends, whether on the polo field, the racetrack, or in the barns of the tiniest Maine fair. He was as comfortable in a tuxedo at a Polo Ball as he was on a tractor in a hay field.

His proudest accomplishments besides his family were the horses he bred and raised to race; among them, Maine-bred homebred “Obrigado,” an undefeated Maine Sire Stakes Champion at 2 and 3, World Champion and Dan Patch award winner; Breeder’s Crown and Kentucky Futurity winner “ReBuff”; and his favorite homebred, World Champion, “Likeabatoutahell”.

Mike was an avid outdoorsman, world class polo player, Cornell University graduate, Harvard PhD, Distinguished Professor of Education at the University of New Hampshire, former commissioner on the Maine State Harness Racing Commission, Vice-President and President of the Maine Standardbred Breeders and Owners Association, founder of the Downeast Polo Club, skilled blacksmith, author, ironwork forger, elite Hampshire sheep breeder and the owner and breeder of 168 trotters that have raced successfully across Maine and at the major Standardbred tracks throughout the United States and Canada.

Of all his accomplishments, he will be best remembered as an amazing PawPaw, father, husband, and friend.

He was predeceased by his father, Arthur Davis Andrew, his mother, Sarah Carll Andrew; and his sisters Sarah “Jane” Beever and Karen Alden.

He is survived by his wife for life, Anita “Bunny” Anastosopoulos Andrew; sons Patrick Andrew and Christopher Andrew, daughters Stephanie LaRochelle, Katherine Moore and Suzanna Foster; and 11 grandchildren, Dylan LaRochelle, Amelia Moore, Sophie LaRochelle, Sadie Moore, Iris LaRochelle, Sachi Hashimoto, Justin Andrew, Dirk Andrew, Ronan Hashimoto Andrew, Jackson South and Riley South; and two great-grandchildren, Colby and Camden LaRochelle.

The family extends heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Jason Moran and the entire team at Maine Cancer IV Therapy for their endless support and love throughout his two-year battle with cancer. You made a long journey bearable and gave him the gift of time. Special thanks and love to Nurse Jen.

Calling hours will be on Jan. 20, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Dolby Funeral Chapel, 434 River Rd., Windham. There will be a celebration of life at the First Parish Congregational Church, 1 Church St., Gorham on Saturday Jan. 21 at 11 a.m.

Donations in his memory can be made to Maine Standardbred Breeders and Owners Association Scholarship Fund, Cumberland County 4-H or the charity of your choice.

