SACO – Rosemay E. Dardano, 97, of Saco and formerly of Scarborough and Canton, Mass., passed away Thursday morning, Dec. 29, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Manchester, N.H. on Oct. 22, 1925, a daughter of H. Bennett and Merien (Elstop) Murray.

After graduation, Rosemary was employed as a registered nurse for several years. Her caring and compassion lead her to this career. She moved on from nursing to raise her family full time in Massachusetts. In 1967, the family moved to Maine.

In her later years, Rosemary enjoyed pursuing her passions. One was golf, experiencing two holes in one and the other was bowling. She also had a creative side. She liked doing crafts, creating trendy homemade treats and working in her garden. She will be fondly remembered for her bottomless bowl of M&M’s, her unique resourcefulness and the boldness to speak her truth. Other favorite pastimes were crossword puzzles, playing games competitively with her grandchildren and enjoying chocolate. She had spark, spunk, and a sharp memory and communicated through Face book with family and friends until the very end. She will be sadly missed.

Throughout the years, Pudge, Brindle, Missy and Minny stole her heart as her Boston Terrier companions.

She was predeceased by her husband, Albert P. Dardano, Sr. on March 4, 1982; and by her brother, Bennett Murray.

She is survived by three children, Susan Gignac and partner David Cole, Peter Dardano and wife Janet and David Dardano and partner Theresa Woodman.

She is also survived by three grandchildren, Jennifer, Elizabeth and Michael; seven great-grandchildren, Brandon, Jacob, Alex, Phoebe, Cameron, Spencer and Sofia; and two great-great-grandchildren, Cooper and Denver; and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held in the month of May at Knollwood Cemetery in Canton, Mass. To view Rosemary’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com

The family would like to thank the staff at Scarborough Terrace for all their care and support she received.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider donations to ASPCA or the American Heart Association.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous