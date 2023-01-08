SOUTH PORTLAND – Shirley Ann Estabrooks, 78, of 109 Ridgeland Avenue, passed away peacefully on Jan. 4, 2023 surrounded by loved ones and friends after a courageous battle with cancer.

Shirley will be deeply missed by her family and friends. She had a very humble and gentle, kind and loving spirit, which made all who knew her feel the peaceful presence of the Holy Family surrounding them as she welcomed everyone into her life with unconditional love.

A visiting hour will be held from 8 to 9 a.m. on Mon., Jan. 9, at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel. Prayers will begin in the chapel at 9:15 a.m., followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Rd., Scarborough.

The Mass will livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/ConroyTullyWalker. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery and a reception will be held at St. Maximilian Kolbe’s reception hall.

To view Shirley’s full obituary and memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Shirley’s memory to

LifeSiteNews.com, Inc.,

4 Family Life Lane,

Front Royal, VA 22630