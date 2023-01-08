SOUTH PORTLAND – Shirley Ann Estabrooks, 78, of 109 Ridgeland Avenue, passed away peacefully on Jan. 4, 2023 surrounded by loved ones and friends after a courageous battle with cancer.
Shirley will be deeply missed by her family and friends. She had a very humble and gentle, kind and loving spirit, which made all who knew her feel the peaceful presence of the Holy Family surrounding them as she welcomed everyone into her life with unconditional love.
A visiting hour will be held from 8 to 9 a.m. on Mon., Jan. 9, at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel. Prayers will begin in the chapel at 9:15 a.m., followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Rd., Scarborough.
The Mass will livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/ConroyTullyWalker. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery and a reception will be held at St. Maximilian Kolbe’s reception hall.
To view Shirley’s full obituary and memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Shirley’s memory to
LifeSiteNews.com, Inc.,
4 Family Life Lane,
Front Royal, VA 22630
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.