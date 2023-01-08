SOUTH PORTLAND – Thomas S. Perron, of South Portland, died peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.

Tom is survived by his wife, Rosemarie Perron; his son, Adam Perron and wife Kimberly, their children Anthony, Eliese and Joseph Perron; his daughter, Brett Aldrich and her children Lillian, George and John Aldrich; his sisters Lynn Wilcox and her husband Mark of Cape Elizabeth, Joyce Perron of Peaks Island, his brother, Gregory Perron and his wife Sandra of Windham, and brother-in-law, Steve Secord.

A graveside service will be held at New Calvary Cemetery on Tuesday Jan. 10 at 11 a.m.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. To view Tom’s memorial page or share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Maine in Tom’s name,

Boys and Girls Club of Maine,

P.O. Box 7830,

Portland, ME 04112

