SOUTH PORTLAND – William H. Maxwell – dedicated husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend – passed away at Maine Medical Center in Portland on Jan. 4, 2023.

“Bill” was born to Irving and Florence Maxwell at their home on the Western Promenade of Portland on Feb. 16, 1939.

Bill, an accomplished and capable student, was a graduate of The Gunnery School (Class of 1957), Middlebury College (Class of 1961), and Boston University Medical School (Class of 1966).

Bill’s medical residency was interrupted by the war in Vietnam. He served his country as a Captain in the Army Medical Corps at the Armed Forces Entrance and Examination Station in Beckley, W.Va. He returned to Boston University to complete his residency in Otolaryngology in 1973.

Bill and Sally moved their young family from the surrounds of Boston, Mass. to settle in South Portland and establish his ENT practice in Portland. His medical career spanned five decades.

In 1978, Bill teamed up with several fellow Maine physicians to establish the Medical Mutual Insurance Company of Maine. He served as the company’s CEO until 1998. During his 20 years with MMIC, Bill was deeply involved in the Physician Insurers Association of America, representing insurance companies owned and operated by physicians around the globe.

Bill is remembered as a dedicated physician, thoughtful businessman, creative innovator, and outdoorsman. His greatest love was spending time with his wife and children on the ski slopes of Sugarloaf, at the lakeside in Belgrade, or on the ocean Downeast. He was an avid birder and member of the Audubon Society from the age of 13. He participated in their Christmas Bird Counts for 20 years. He also enjoyed fly-fishing, gardening and was a recreational lobsterman.

Bill cared deeply for his neighbors and friends, always prioritizing their well-being.

Bill was predeceased by his parents Irving and Florence; sister, Elizabeth and brother, Richard.

Always at the center of his life, purpose, and attention was his family. He is survived by his wife Sally; son. Larry (Charlotte), daughters Sally, Susan (Guy), and Anne (Adam); and his 10 grandchildren, Hildy, Libby, Anthony, Eloise, Isabella, Maxwell, Liam, Cole, Ailsa, and Fletcher.

A private family funeral service was held on Friday, Jan. 6.

We look forward to gathering with friends and family to share memories of Bill during a memorial service in the Spring of 2023.

In lieu of flowers, he would have appreciated donations to the

Opportunity Alliance

(https://www.opportunityalliance.org)

50 Lydia Lane

South Portland, ME 04106

