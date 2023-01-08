LONG ISLAND – William Wayne Stewart, 82, of Long Island, passed away peacefully at the Gosnell House on Tuesday, Dec.

27, 2022. He was born in Washington, D.C. on May 25, 1940, second son of Bernard N. Stewart and Ruby Richey Stewart. The family moved to Long Island where Wayne attended the Long Island School through 8th grade, and attended Portland High School. He then served four years in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Purdy.

In 1963, he met his love, Judy, “Chickie”. They were married Oct. 3, 1964. After the Navy, he spent most of his life working on the water at Casco Bay Lines, Brown Ship Chandlery and the Portland Pilots. He earned his Coast Guard Captain’s license in 1975. He later retired from Bath Iron Works.

After their retirement, Wayne and Judy moved to Long Island. His last trip from the Island was on the water by the rescue boat. As well as his love of the water, Wayne was an avid hunter, deer hunting with his brothers and nephews. He and Judy would go bird hunting in October for their anniversary. They also spent time on Casco Bay in their boat “Chickie II”. They traveled many times to Aruba and enjoyed attending his ship’s reunions.

Wayne was predeceased by his parents; and a grandson, Concetto A. DiPietro, Jr.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Gardner Stewart, Long Island; daughter, Lori S. Reichert (Mark), Limerick; brothers Newell B. Stewart (Katharine), Long Island, Gordon H. Stewart, (Gail), Mocksville, N.C., Harold J. Stewart (Donna), Port Charlotte, Fla., and Eric C. Stewart (Vonnie), Celina, Texas. He also leaves grandchildren Nichola M. DiPietro and Andrew T. Daigle; as well as great-grandchildren Caitlyn M. Smith, Logan A. Perron, Madison L. Daigle; and several nieces and nephews.

There will be a Memorial Service and Celebration of Life on July 22 at the Long Island VFW Hall. You may offer your condolences and share your memories at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com.

Arrangements are with Jones, Rich, and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland.

Contributions in his memory can be sent to the

Long Island

Fire and Rescue

or the

Long Island

Wellness Center,

Long Island, ME 04050