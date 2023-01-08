Winifred Young Slocum

GORHAM – Winifred Young Slocum, 87, passed away on Jan. 1, 2023.

Services will be held in the spring at Hobbs Funeral Home in South Portland. For full obituary and to offer online condolences, please visit http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

