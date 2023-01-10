BATH – Geraldine “Gerry” Hook, 84, of Congress Avenue, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Bella Point in Camden.

She was born in Placerville, Calif. on June 6, 1938, a daughter of Lester and Ruby (Smock) Ratliff and the youngest of six children.

Gerry was well known for her gardening, flower arrangement and landscaping talents. She decorated and landscaped the Holiday Inn in Bath for many years after working at Skillins Greenhouse in Brunswick, affectionally known as “the flower lady”. Her quick wit and sense of humor was known to many.

Her greatest achievement was raising her seven children.

She was predeceased by her beloved daughter, Karen Seigars of Richmond. She is survived by Kevin Hook and fiancé Melinda Theriault of Bath, Kelly Hook of Virginia, Jeffrey and Lisa Hook of Yarmouth, Keith and Cathy Hook of New York, Jon and Midori Hook of Japan and Cindy Hook and husband, Ed Lebron of Virginia.

“Nanny” is also survived by her beloved 13 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held in the spring.﻿ Memories and condolences may be shared at directcremationofmaine.com.

In Gerry’s honor, donations can be made to the Bath Food Pantry at https://bathfoodbank.org/donations.