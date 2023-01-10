WESTBROOK – John P. Gorham Sr. passed away peacefully on Jan. 7, 2023, with his son John Jr. by his side. He was born on Jan. 17, 1941, to John P Gorham and Carmilla (Caiazzo) Gorham of Portland.

He was raised on Munjoy Hill with a large family. After High school John enlisted into The United States Navy. Upon returning he married his sweetheart, Cherrianne M. Eaton, on Feb 1, 1964. Starting a family, their first daughter Maureen K. Gorham passed after birth on Sept 16, 1964. John and Cherry raised two sons and daughter in North Windham, until moving to Peaks Island.

We all loved the oceans and boats. Dad had a love affair with the ocean and boats, which he passed down his passion to his children. Dad was full of love, humor and quick witted. He never forgot the tiniest details of a person’s life. He remembered birthdays and celebrations. A very proud man and very likable, he often shared his wisdom. An Irish man who loved Irish and Italian music and Italian desserts. John was a member of The Eagles, VFW, Elks, and Amvets, along with many unions, organizations and associations including NLCA.

John’s wife passed away on April 12, 2007, which left him heartbroken but more aware of the meanings of life and small stuff needed to be not worried about.

He spent most of his time visiting family and friends, until he met Lillian Wakefield. Together they enjoyed each other’s company and companionship. They enjoyed dancing, lakes, and boating. Dad always loved dancing and music.

John was preceded in death by his son Paul T. Gorham on June 7, 2014.

He is survived by son John P. Gorham Jr of Westbrook and daughter Carol (Cissy)) Savasuk of Portland; grandchildren Michael A. Ingalls Jr and fiancé Stephanie Moore of South Portland, Rachel Ingalls of Portland, Paul T. Gorham of Gorham; great-grandchildren Eliana and Elijah Ingalls of Portland; Johns’ brothers and sisters that precede him in death are Mary Ann French of Portland, James Gorham of Westbrook, Helen DeRoche of New Hampshire and Patricia Curran of Westbrook and Thomas Michael Gorham of Portland; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Dads famous saying was “to the moon and back….to the moon and back” his special “I love you”.

Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Friday Jan. 13, 2023 at A.T Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Avenue. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 Am Saturday Jan. 14, 2023 at the Cathedral of The Immaculate Conception. Burial with Military Honors will be in New

Calvary Cemetery in the Spring.

