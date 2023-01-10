HARPSWELL – Susan Kay (Luciani) Luce, 73, died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 at Maine Medical Center, Portland, with her husband by her side.

Sue is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, David Luce; daughter Bethanie Rice and son-in law Peter of Easton, Mass. and granddaughters Amy, Jessica and Anna Rice; daughter Wendy Luce and son-in-law Jason Willey of Sudbury, Mass. and grandson Henry Willey. She is also survived by one brother Thomas Luciani and wife Martha of California.

Susan was born on Feb. 21, 1949 in Sayre, Pa., the daughter of Dominic and Esther Cunningham Luciani. She grew up in Nichols, N.Y. and was a graduate of Tioga Central High School Class of ’67 and SUNY-Cortland Class of ’71. She married David Luce in Hanover, Mass. on August 3, 1985.

Sue taught English in Hingham, Mass. her entire career, working at both South and Central Junior High Schools and Hingham High School. During her time as an educator, she also coached the high school girls’ basketball team. She and her husband were avid New England Patriots fans with regular season tickets. She retired after 35 years in 2006.

Upon retirement she relocated to Harpswell, Maine, becoming a member of Elijah Kellogg Church where she served as church clerk, as well as music director for the past ten years. She served as treasurer for the Maine Orchid Society, as secretary for The Garden Club Federation of Maine, and was a member of the Harpswell Garden Club and The King’s Daughters of Harpswell.

Friends and family are invited to visitation hours on Friday, Jan. 27, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick, ME. A memorial service will held on Saturday, April 29 at 1 p.m. at the Elijah Kellogg Church, Harpswell, ME. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

Memorial contributions in Sue’s honor may be made to;

the Salvation Army or:

your local food bank

