Authorities are still searching for a missing Boothbay man who was last seen more than a week ago, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Thomas P. Harris, 60, of 170 Butler Road, was last seen on the evening of Jan. 2 working in his yard, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Brunswick police flew a drone over an area of interest Tuesday, but found nothing. On Wednesday, the Maine Warden’s Service flew a plane over the Boothbay area, but nothing of significance was seen.

Investigators had received a tip that Harris may have been spotted in Bangor over the weekend, but it turned out to be a different person.

Harris is a 60-year-old white male, with brown graying hair, blue eyes, is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 120 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, camo pants and work boots.

Anyone with information on Harris’s whereabouts should contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at (207) 882-7332 or email Deputy Jeff Rogers at [email protected], or Detective Ryan Chubbuck at [email protected]

