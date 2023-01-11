Authorities are still searching for a missing Boothbay man who was last seen more than a week ago, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Thomas P. Harris Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office photo

Thomas P. Harris, 60, of 170 Butler Road, was last seen on the evening of Jan. 2 working in his yard, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Brunswick police flew a drone over an area of interest Tuesday, but found nothing. On Wednesday, the Maine Warden’s Service flew a plane over the Boothbay area, but nothing of significance was seen.

Investigators had received a tip that Harris may have been spotted in Bangor over the weekend, but it turned out to be a different person.

Harris is a 60-year-old white male, with brown graying hair, blue eyes, is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 120 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, camo pants and work boots.

Anyone with information on Harris’s whereabouts should contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at (207) 882-7332 or email Deputy Jeff Rogers at [email protected], or Detective Ryan Chubbuck at [email protected]

