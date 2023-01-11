OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Eleanor M. Smith of Old Orchard Beach passed peacefully on Dec. 26, 2022. She was the daughter of John Renton of Paisley, Scotland and Eleanor Renton (Waugh) of Prince Edward Island, who settled in Old Orchard Beach in 1935.

Eleanor was a staple of Old Orchard and particularly its school system, having graduated from OOBHS in 1943, she returned with her bachelor’s degree from Gorham State Teachers’ College in 1946. In her first years, she taught 40 pupils to a class and continued to teach generations of students for 34 years, always an encouraging, witty, and reliable presence. Her frequent encounters with former students and colleagues brought her joy for decades after retirement.

Eleanor grew up dancing to Big Bands on the Pier, and loved music – her tastes ranged from Frank Sinatra and Rosemary Clooney to Willie Nelson, Rod Stewart, and Bon Jovi. She enjoyed knitting, reading, gardening, a new pair of shoes, and always preferred the scenic route.

Her spirited love of basketball was sparked first as a player, affectionately known as “Peanut,” and deepened as a manager of the team which celebrated an undefeated season in 1943 and is remembered as the “Girls’ Team of the Decade.” And she never stopped coaching – first cheering on the Boston Celtics (Bird to Rivers) and later adopting the Golden State Warriors, favoring Steph Curry’s style and Steve Kerr’s leadership.

Perhaps Eleanor’s favorite pastime was visiting with the grandchildren she adored, to whom she offered support and fun in equal measure, and of whom she was so proud.

Eleanor was predeceased by her husband Robert A. Smith and her two sons, Bobby Smith and Ricky Smith, and survived by Ricky’s wife Sherryl.

Eleanor is survived and fondly remembered by her daughter Bonnie J. Smith, who appreciates her mother’s love, help, sense of humor, and spunk; granddaughter Miranda A. Sherman (Whitney Lockert), who cherishes memories of Grammy’s neighborhood walks detailing the colorful history of Old Orchard Beach and “Suzy Snowflake” breakfasts; Max A. Sherman (Madi Dailey), for whom drawing along to Pappy Drewitt and watching Stephen King’s Silver Bullet with Gram were as formative as they were fun; and granddaughter Heather S. Ebenhoeh (Jake Ebenhoeh), who enjoyed visits on the porch and Grammy’s recollections of family history. Many thanks to her ice cream buddy, Annette Markasky, for her friendship and care.

At Eleanor’s request, there will be no services.

In Miss Elle’s own words, “That’s enough!”

Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home are entrusted with her arrangements.

﻿

In honor of Eleanor’s enduring love of animals and longtime support, please consider a donation to the ASPCA in remembrance