Michael P. Harriman

SACO – Michael P. Harriman,69, husband of Eileen, former Lieutenant in the Maine State Police, passed away on Jan. 15, 2023.

A memorial service with Maine State Police Honors will be held on Sunday Jan. 15 at 2 p.m. at the Hollis Center Church, 388 Hollis Road (Rt. 202) in Hollis Center.

The full obituary and online condolence messages are available at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.