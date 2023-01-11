SACO – Michael P. Harriman,69, husband of Eileen, former Lieutenant in the Maine State Police, passed away on Jan. 15, 2023.

A memorial service with Maine State Police Honors will be held on Sunday Jan. 15 at 2 p.m. at the Hollis Center Church, 388 Hollis Road (Rt. 202) in Hollis Center.

The full obituary and online condolence messages are available at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com