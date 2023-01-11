Libby, Stanley H. 89, of Scarborough, Jan. 8, at home. Visit 3-6 p.m., Jan. 13, Hobbs Funeral Home, Scarborough. Funeral 11 a.m., Jan. 17, Scarborough Free Baptist Church.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Libby, Stanley H. 89, of Scarborough, Jan. 8, at home. Visit 3-6 p.m., Jan. 13, Hobbs Funeral Home, Scarborough. Funeral 11 ...
Share this Article
Give this Article
You can share 5 more gift articles this month.
Anyone can access the link you share with no account required. Learn more.
Subscribe to gift this article
With a Press Herald subscription, you can gift 5 articles each month.
It looks like you do not have any active subscriptions. To get one, go to the subscriptions page.
Subscribe to gift this article
With a Press Herald subscription, you can gift 5 articles each month.
Already a subscriber? Sign in.
Libby, Stanley H. 89, of Scarborough, Jan. 8, at home. Visit 3-6 p.m., Jan. 13, Hobbs Funeral Home, Scarborough. Funeral 11 a.m., Jan. 17, Scarborough Free Baptist Church.
Send questions/comments to the editors.