SCARBOROUGH – Stanley H. Libby, 89, of Scarborough, passed away on Jan. 8, 2023 surrounded by his family. His wish was to die in his family home; the same home in which he was born and lived. He was the 10th generation to live in Scarborough and on his family’s farm.

He was born on Sept. 13, 1933 to Joshua and Evelyn Libby. He graduated from Scarborough High School in 1952.

In 1955 he married his wife, Barbara. They enjoyed 62 years together raising their four children, camping, gardening and traveling. He served in the Army from 1955-’57 and in the Army Reserves until 1962.

Stanley was a lifelong member of the Scarborough Free Baptist Church. He was a master carpenter, retiring in 1996. He was the foreman for many well known construction projects in Maine.

He could often be found in his woodshop working on various woodworking crafts and building furniture. He also loved his John Deere MT tractor and continued to use it well into his 80s.

Stanley loved his family and rarely missed an event for his grandchildren. He welcomed anyone into his home, always offering them another serving of food saying, “it’s a long time till breakfast”.

Stanley is survived by his son, Steven and his wife Maureen, daughters Linda, Pam and Cathy and her husband Bob; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his wife, Barbara; sister. Evangeline; and his parents.

Visiting hours will be Friday Jan. 13, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough. Funeral will take place Jan. 17 at 11 a.m. at the Scarborough Free Baptist Church. Committal service to take place in the spring.

