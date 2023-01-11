PORTLAND – David Sheldon Fowler, 65, passed away peacefully on Wednesday Jan. 4, 2023 at The Barron Center in Portland, where he had been a resident for the last eight years. David was born Nov. 7, 1957 in Morristown, N.J., the youngest son of Walter I Fowler Jr and Frances Baillie Fowler.

He attended Bath schools and was a graduate of Morse High School. After graduating, David entered the business world and began working at Bud Shepard Clothing in Bath. He worked for DeOrsey’s Record and Music Stores in Brunswick and Portland, where he worked his way up to store manager. He also worked for Service Merchandise in Brunswick, as well as Circuit City in South Portland. After working for others, David decided to go into business for himself and opened a video rental store in Old Orchard Beach, Maine. The success of that store enabled him to open a second location in Portsmouth NH. While in the Portsmouth store, David was offered the opportunity to become a part- time overnight disc jockey at WHEB in Portsmouth, which he enjoyed very much. As the video rental business started to wane, David closed both of his stores and went to work for State Street Discount in Portsmouth, where he worked until multiple sclerosis forced his early retirement. David enjoyed all music, but especially music of the 60s and 70s. with The Beatles and ELO being his favorites. In true David fashion he would say of The Beatles, ” It’s too bad they didn’t stay together, they could have been something!”. His love of music inspired him to learn to play the guitar on his own and he enjoyed writing songs and performing for family and friends. David liked Corvairs and VW Beetles and was especially fond and proud of his 1965 Red Corvair Monza convertible. While he was still able to travel, David made several trips to Las Vegas where he was able to take in many shows and see many of his favorite musical entertainers and comedians. He said Las Vegas was one of his favorite destinations. Although multiple sclerosis eventually took David from us, all too soon, it never took away his spirit. his determination, his positive attitude, his good nature and sense of humor and quick wit. The manner in which David handled his diagnosis and dealt with this horrible disease was an inspiration to all who knew him. As one of his caregivers said of David, “what a great guy, to know David is to love him”.

David will be greatly and forever missed by brothers Steven of Richmond, James, and his wife Denise Victor of Portland; nephews Christopher and Eric of Richmond, niece Lauren of North Carolina; and lifelong family friend, Jan Brady of Reno, Nev. who has been like a sister to David and his brothers since childhood.

The family wishes to express its deepest and heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the entire staff and caregivers at The Barron Center, and especially to those on 2 South, for always treating David like family. Their love, dedication, caring, and compassion will never be forgotten. The family also wishes to thank the entire staff and caregivers of Compassus Hospice Care who helped David for the last year and a half during the final stages of his battle with multiple sclerosis, and who always treated him with love, dignity, and respect and assured that he was always as comfortable as possible. The family sincerely thanks The Barron Center and Compassus Hospice Care and all who touched David’s life. Their kindness will always be remembered. At David’s request, there will be no services.

Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St. Brunswick, where condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family at http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the:

National Multiple Sclerosis Society in David’s name, or for more information about this disease please go to nationalmssociety.org