BRUNSWICK – Anna M. Gurney of Brunswick, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on Dec. 31, 2022 at Horizon Living and Rehab Center. She was 99 years old.

Anna was born in Winslow on June 13, 1923. She was the daughter of Alphonse and Odelie (Ouelette) Lizotte. The family later moved to Caribou where Anna started her education. After moving back to the Waterville area she graduated from Waterville High School in 1942.

﻿She married James C. Gurney on Sept. 28, 1942 at Notre Dame Church in Waterville. Their marriage of 38 years lasted until his passing in July 1980. The couple had six children. Anna was a “stay at home mom” for the early part of their marriage. She joined the workforce in the 1950’s when she went to work at Keyes Fiber Co. in Waterville. In 1967, Anna, husband, and family moved to Lisbon Falls where Anna went to work at Roberts Pharmacy. Then in 1974, the family moved to Pittsfield where Anna worked at Reny’s Department Store.

﻿Anna was a member of the American Legion Aux Unit 0005 and the VFW Aux Post 1285 both located in Waterville. She also belonged to the Daughter’s of Isabella and St. Theresa Circle #447. Anna also found time to enjoy knitting, singing in the St. Cyrils’s choir, spending winters in Arizona with her daughter and family, reading, and volunteering at the Muskie Center in Waterville. She was also a very good cook.

﻿Anna is survived by her six children and spouses, Carol (Alfred) Roy, Darlene (Dr. Gary) Bakken, James Jr. (Sue), Beverly (Deacon Dennis) Popadak, Charles (Sherry), and William (Gaye); grandchildren, Cathy, Erik, Aundrea’, Jason, Amy, Sara, Molly, Christian, and Hailey; great-grandchildren, Kol, Owen, Scarlett, Taya, Wyatt, Sophia, Zackery, Henry, Baxter, Harlow, Gavin, Carter, Emma and Brynn.

﻿The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the caring staff at the Horizon Living and Rehab Center in Brunswick where Anna lived for the past several years.

﻿A funeral mass will be held on Monday, Jan. 16 on 11 a.m. at the Holy Trinity Church in Lisbon Falls, followed by a catered reception.

﻿Arrangements are under the care of Crosman Funeral Homes | 40 Main Street, Lisbon Falls, ME 04252 | (207) 353-4951.

In lieu of flowers,

the family would love any donations to go to:

the Dempsey Center

29 Lowell Street

Lewiston, ME 04240

(877) 336-7287

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous