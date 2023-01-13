FREEPORT – Norman Williams of Freeport, 90, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. He lived his last year at The Gardens in Brunswick, where he was adored. Prior to his residence there, he lived independently for three years in his home on Knotty Pine Drive, with his devoted chocolate lab, Bailey. He enjoyed visits from his grandchildren, Richard’s daily delivery of coffee with cream and sugar, and the many family and friends who would stop by just to say hello and check on him the way he had done for many others in the past. The loving friendships he made through the caretakers that routinely tended to him will never be forgotten.

﻿He was born Dec. 13, 1932 in Freeport, the son of Elmer S., Sr. and Eva (Thompson) Williams. The family homestead, off Mast Landing Road, provided a backdrop of many nostalgic stories told by Norman to his children and grandchildren. While attending Freeport schools, he broke swimming records and even smashed state records in the 100 yard freestyle and backstroke. He learned the importance of hard work and self-employment, mowing fields with his family’s tractor at Pettengill Farms and Winslow Park.

﻿He loved to tell stories of riding the ice floes down Mill Stream with his brother, Sonny, exploring the cave off of the Mill Stream with his cousins, and paying a nickel for a “string” at the bowling alley in town. Freeport was his playground in childhood and for the remaining years of his well-lived, well-loved, life.

﻿One of Norman’s greatest prides was his service in the US Navy, where he served in the Air Born Division after graduating from Freeport High School in 1951 In 1974, he bought Western Auto, a Freeport landmark, back in the day. He went on to sell real estate for most of his life, many years of which was for Mark Stimson.

﻿He was a member of the Freeport Masonic Lodge #23 for 45 years, where he served as Master in 1985. In the Grand Lodge of Maine he was Grand Stewart in 2002 and 2003. He was a past patron of Casco Chapter OES in Freeport where he served with his wife, Pat. Everyone who attended a dinner at the lodge appreciated Norman’s homemade biscuits. He retired in 2010 from the real estate industry and spent his days gardening, woodworking, clamming, hunting, and fishing. Many of his family members still treasure the furniture pieces he put his heart into. Norm will be remembered for his willingness to share a joke or lyric at any occasion, for his one-liners that could make you blush, and the way he went out of his way to help people prepare their homes for sale. Giving away a homemade jar of pickles, a pumpkin from his garden, or a peck of clams harvested in Bunganuc Cove exemplified his unconventional and unexpected gestures of friendship and love.

﻿His family takes comfort in knowing that Norman was greeted in heaven by his wife of 50 years, Patricia, to whom he was a devoted partner. Their marriage was highlighted with several Caribbean Cruises. Their Alaskan cruise and Panama Canal adventures, with friends, stood out as highlights. He and Patricia never missed a Red Sox game from the comfort of their home nor Sunday football, cheering on the Patriots.

﻿He is survived by four children, Lynn Williams, Sally Williams and her husband Thomas Greco, Daniel Williams, Matthew Williams and his wife Sarah Williams; grandchildren, Chase Baker, Joshua Burgess, Emily Burgess, Hannah and Molly Williams; also two great-grandsons, Jackson and Walton; two sisters, Donna LaPierre and husband Phillip, and Sharon Brennan and husband Kenneth.

﻿He was predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Patricia (Woods) Williams in 2019; a grandson Brandon Williams in 2016; a brother, Elmer S. Williams, Jr. in 2014; and great-grandson Joshua Goulette in 2013.

﻿Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15th, at the Lindquist Funeral Home, One Mayberry Lane in Yarmouth. A brief Masonic Service, beginning at 4 p.m. will conclude the visitation hours.

﻿Online condolences may be shared with his family at http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com,

In lieu of flowers, please contribute to:﻿

the local Masonic Hall

Lodge #23

11 Grant Rd.

Freeport, ME 04032

c/o Kevin Manter,

Secretary