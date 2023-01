Cape Elizabeth has named Donny Dutton as its new varsity baseball coach. Dutton replaces Glenn Reeves, who went 25-28 in three seasons. Dutton is a 2007 graduate of Old Orchard Beach High School and played baseball at Thomas College in Waterville. Dutton previously served as a coach in Old Orchard Beach before leading the Cape Elizabeth junior varsity team for seven seasons.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: