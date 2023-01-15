WESTBROOK – Dana Hollis Smith went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on Jan. 10, 2023.

He was born in East Boothbay on Sept. 25, 1932, the son of George D. Smith and Thelma M. Barlow. He graduated from Gilman High School in Northeast Harbor in the class of 1950. His wife Elizabeth “Betty” LaSalle Smith predeceased him after 46 years of marriage.

He was a graduate of the School of Bank Administration at the University of Wisconsin and the American Institute of Banking. He worked at Maine National Bank for 20 years and Sun Savings and Loan Association for 10 years. For the last 20 years of his working life he ran his own painting and wallpapering business.

He was a past president of the Maine Chapter of the Institute of Internal Auditors; past president of the Maine Chapter of the Bank Administration Institute, and past president of the Portland Chapter of the American Institute of Banking. He also served three years on the Executive Council of the American Institute of Banking representing the New England States.

He was a life member of the Kiwanis International and served as president of the Kiwanis Club of Westbrook as well as Lt. Governor of Division 5. He was a 40-year member of the Woodfords Club and served as president in 1999-2000. He served as a Junior Achievement advisor and as an advanced gifts solicitor for the United Way.

He is survived by a daughter, Kathleen Downing and her husband Harry of Standish, and two sons, Brian J. LaSalle and his wife Beth of Yarmouth and Peter A. Smith of Portland. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Christopher LaSalle and his wife Maureen of Portland, Megan Kinsman and her husband John of Yarmouth and Erin LaSalle of Yarmouth. Additional survivors are 10 great-grandchildren, Matthew Violette, Megan Violette, Alyssa Myles, Rachael LaSalle, Patrick Myles, Jacob Kinsman, Miles Kinsman, Ethan Sargent, Katherine Ross, and Logan Sargent. He is also survived by a brother, Raymond A. Smith and his wife Judy of Severna Park, Md., and a brother-in-law, Aiden E. LaSalle and his wife Priscilla of Westbrook. He is also survived my many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a sister, Priscilla Lewis and three brothers, LeRoy Smith, Harold Smith and Wayne Smith.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House for their compassionate care of Dana.

There will be no visiting hours. A graveside service will be held at a date to be announced at Evergreen Cemetery in Portland and a celebration of life will be planned at a later date.

Arrangements by Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home 199 Woodford St., Portland.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com for the Smith family.