Varney, Erlon S. 89, formally of Falmouth, Dec. 28, 2022, in So.Portland. Visit 4-6 p.m., Jan. 20 & Service 10 a.m., Jan. 21, Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, Portland
