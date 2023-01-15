SOUTH PORTLAND – Erlon S. Varney, 89, formally of Falmouth, passed away Dec. 28, 2022.

He was born March 14, 1933 in Brewer to Erma (Johnson) Varney and A. Stewart Varney. At an early age, he and his parents relocated from Bucksport to Bridgton.

As the son of an electrician and educator, he soaked up technical attributes and academic disciplines. Over the years, his interests grew to include stamp collecting, boat building, drumming and gifted carpentry skills that many benefitted from. In 1954 he and his father completed an 18-foot cabin cruiser, receiving recognition in nationally published, Mechanics Illustrated magazine. Another passionate hobby was the restoration of his antique automobiles, the first being a 1927 Ford Model T, originally purchased in 1948 for $10.

While playing in the University of Maine Band, he met his future wife, Faith Wixson. Following graduation in 1955 with a B.S. in business and an August wedding, he answered his draft call to the U.S. Army, spending most of his two-year tour at Fort Sill, Okla. Upon his return to Maine, with his 35-foot mobile home in tow, he was hired by H.C. Wainwright, Inc., the beginning of a successful 53-year career as a stockbroker.

Erlon was a great listener and an optimist, seeing every day as a day of opportunity. Even in his later years, he tried to emit a positive attitude and remain grateful for all that was done for him, even while missing Faith who passed in July.

In addition to being a member of Falmouth Congregational Church, he was a past president of Portland Jaycees, and a longtime member of both Woodfords Club and Maine Charitable Mechanics Association.

Erlon was raised to a sublime degree of a Master Mason at Oriental Lodge #13 in Bridgton in 1955, advanced through the Scottish Rite in 1970, and joined the Kora Temple Shrine Band as a drummer. In 1984, he joined Royal Arch Chapter #13, later advancing through the York Rite at the Portland Commandery of Knights Templar and joining the Portland Commandery Band. He and his wife Faith were members of Deering Chapter #59 Order of Eastern Star. In later years, Erlon joined Deering Lodge #183 in Portland where his son, Norm, and other friends were members.

Throughout their 67-year marriage, Erlon and Faith shared many adventures, traveling throughout the country and abroad. He was a loving and caring husband, father, and grandfather and more recently, great-grandfather. He was very supportive of his wife’s musical career and shared in his children’s and grandchildren’s accomplishments, attending various events and musical concerts. He also enjoyed helping with the hosting of family Thanksgiving gatherings at their home and family reunions at their camp in Falmouth.

Erlon is survived by his sons Norman (Gretel) of North Yarmouth and Edward (Karen) of Northport; Varney grandchildren Jason (Nancy) of Waltham, Mass., Justin (Erin) of Northport, Russell (Jackie) of Dalton, Mass., and Sarah of Worcester, Mass.; Varney great-grandsons Kayce of Northport and Paul of Dalton, Mass.; his brothers-in-law Eldwin “Windy” Wixson (Marilyn) of Plymouth, N.H. and Glenn Gruber of Pasadena, Calif.; best friend and fraternity brother, Roy Cummings (Leora) of Winchester, Mass.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his wife; and sister-in-law, Sharon Clark of Pasadena, Calif.

Visiting hours will be Jan. 20 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland. A funeral service, officiated by Pastor Amelia Edison, is set for 10 a.m. Jan. 21 at the funeral home. A private committal service will be held on a date to be determined at the Village Cemetery in St. Albans.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations

be made to

Mechanics’ Hall/Maine Charitable Mechanic Association

519 Congress St.,

Portland ME 04101

or online at https://mechanicshallmaine.org/give/