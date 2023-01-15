SANFORD – Beloved Meme- Jeanette Jackson, 87 years young, left this world on Nov. 30, 2022, at Durgin Pines in Kittery.

Jeanette was born May 31, 1935, in Saco to Earl J. Jamieson and Edith E. (Johnson) Jamieson. She attended Old Orchard Beach schools as well as schools in Marblehead, Mass. After she completed school, she worked for Normans Friendly Neighbor Store in Springvale and retired from Sprague/Vishay after 31 years of employment.

Jeanette was a member of the American Legion T.W. Cole Post # 19, and Past President Sanford Emblem Club #139 and Member of the Eastern Star in Portsmouth, N.H., she was a member of the North Parish Congregational Church in Sanford.

She enjoyed traveling with the Shriners, being in the Crafty Dives Red Hat Group, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She loved long walks on the beach, she was known for her sewing and alterations for her friends and family and enjoyed time at the Sanford Trafton Center.

Jeanette was predeceased by her loving husband, Biff Jackson of 40 years; her son, Ronald Bernard, Jr. “Skip”, two greatly loved sons-in-law, Richard “Geeboo” Normand and Prescott “Otie” Otis; her sisters Laura Cook, Eunice Savoy, Ruth Gould.

Jeanette is survived by her sister, Betty Pederson; her daughters Brenda Durand, Pamela and Jim Barreras, Deborah Otis, Crystal, and Alan Helmriech; also, her grandchildren, Ryan and Lisa Normand, Randi and Duane Romano, Kim Marie Normand, Megan and Ralph Canning, Brandon and Jennifer Durand, Salena Helmriech, Elizabeth Helmriech’ and six great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Springvale Social Club, 22 Bridge St., Springvale.

Online condolences and tributes may be shared at Jeanette’s Book of Memories at http://www.bibbersautumngreen.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Bibber Memorial at Autumn Green, 47 Oak St., in Alfred.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Deacon’s Fund at the

North Parish Congregational Church,

893 Main St.,

Sanford, ME 04073