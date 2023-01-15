WINDHAM – Phyllis Hall Smith passed away on Jan. 7, 2023. Phyllis was born on June 20, 1923 and was 99 years old. Phyllis lived in Portland, Cape Elizabeth, and Windham during her nearly 100 years on this Earth.

Phyllis leaves behind her husband, Clark Smith; son, Everett M. Hall, Jr. and wife Susan Murphy, daughter, Heather Hall, daughter-in-law, Arlene Hall, and ‘surrogate’ daughter, Pamela Mutch and husband John Mutch.

She was predeceased by her son, Scott Hall; and first husband, Everett M. Hall.

Phyllis has four grandchildren, Everett Merritt Hall III and wife Moriah Hall, Christine Timmerman and husband Mathew Timmerman, Autumn Hall, and Jordan Hall. She was also blessed with four great-grandchildren; and many wonderful friends, neighbors, and community members.

“Life is a party” probably best describes the life Phyllis led. She had many businesses that lent themselves to what she was best known for – her bubbly and outgoing personality, relationship and connections to so many people…..and her cooking skills!! Phyllis was a director of nutrition at several school departments, she owned and operated the Yum Yum Tree restaurants in Portland, she did ‘outside’ catering at all sorts of venues, and she did ‘inside’ catering at Heatherstone, a home she and her family lived in on Shore Road in Cape Elizabeth for 14 years. There she entertained dignitaries and celebrities, including governors of Maine and Betty Davis and Gary Merrill, and she hosted Miss Maine Pageants. And a claim to fame that few know about …Phyllis, whose ‘stage name’ was ‘Betty Hale’, was the star on a cooking show on TV in the 1950s!

Phyllis loved her husbands and family and was welcoming of everyone. She loved traveling, her church involvement, The Little Meeting House, Sebago Lake, dining out, going to plays, time spent in Florida, dancing, being a parking lot attendant at the Basin Bash, and any new and interesting event or activity! She and her former and present husband enjoyed the hobby and business of stamp and coin collecting.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 17 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Dolby Funeral Home in Windham and a funeral service will be held at North Windham Union Church on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 10 a.m. And, most importantly, a ‘Big Party’ and celebration of life is being planned for what would have been Phyllis’ 100th birthday on June 17 at the Purpoodock Club in Cape Elizabeth. ..time to be announced. For those that knew Phyllis, you know that EVERYONE is welcome…the more the merrier!

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to

The Little Meeting House

of Windham, or

North Windham Union Congregational Church.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous