WINDHAM – Bob passed away peacefully Jan. 3, 2023 at his home surrounded by family. He was born Dec. 25, 1941.

He spent most of his years working as a self employed carpenter who loved working with his hands. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who had a love for the outdoors and nature and spent countless days walking with his dogs, Rambo, Megan and Haley as well as hunting and fishing with his friends and grandson, Jeff, and great-grandson Mark.

He had a great sense of humor and pulled some pretty funny pranks over the years, of which stories and laughs of those times are still shared.

Bob was predeceased by his wife, Sharon of 40 years in 2001; and a son, Robert Jr. in 2006.

He is survived by his fiancé, Simone Dugas of Windham; a daughter, Tina Bailey of Windham; grandsons, Jeffery Winter and his wife Cristi of Windham, and John Winter of Windham; great- grandchildren, Hope Winter of Windham, Mark Winter and his fiancé Amber McCormick of Raymond; a great- great-grandson Westyn Winter due in June; his friend, Mike Coyne, whom he loved like a son; as well as his extended family and many friends.

Bob had requested that no services be performed.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous