SACO – Catherine Marie (Lamont) Conroy passed away peacefully on Jan. 15, 2023 surrounded by her loving family.

Cathy was born July 19, 1957, to the late William and Mary Lamont of Scarborough. She was one of eight children. Cathy graduated from Scarborough High school in 1976 then went on to University of Southern Maine College where she graduated Cum Laude with a degree in Criminal Justice.

Cathy worked part-time at the Scarborough Police Department one summer and then worked in the Scarborough school system. On June 10, 1978, she married the love of her life, Jim Conroy. Cathy and Jim were married for 45 years and together they raised their one daughter, Mary aka “pumpkin.”

Cathy started helping at the family business and in 1996 Cathy and Jim purchased Conroy’s Oil Service Inc. from Jim’s dad. Even after she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis, she continued to work and help expand the business. Cathy always cherished the times she spent chatting with all the customers and employees. Later in life she enjoyed sitting on her porch watching birds, wildlife, and her family either swimming, grilling, or four-wheeling.

She is survived by her husband, James W. Conroy; daughter, Mary E. (Conroy) Thibonnier and husband Alexandre; two beautiful grandchildren, Mason Thibonnier and Harper Thibonnier; sister Valarie Lamont, sister Maryann Lamont, sister Elizabeth Stone and husband Tom, sister Agnes Reichl and husband Charlie, brother William Lamont and wife Kelly, sister Susie Wark and husband Gerard, brother Michael Lamont and wife Tammy, sister-in-law Jackie Collins and husband Dickie, brother-in-law John Conroy and wife Nancy; 20 nieces and nephews; and 22 great-nieces and nephews who all called her “Cappy.”

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 at Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 U.S Route 1, Scarborough.

Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 at St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church in Scarborough, followed by burial at Scarborough Memorial Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfunerlahome.com.

In lieu of flowers, Cathy’s wishes were to donate to the Scarborough Fish and

Game Association

P.O. Box 952

Scarborough, ME

04070-0952

or donate a much-needed item to your local Animal Shelter in her memory.