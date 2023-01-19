Maine’s push to develop offshore wind power cleared a significant hurdle Thursday when the federal government determined that there is no competitive interest in the state’s application to lease 9,700 acres on the U.S. continental shelf for a floating offshore wind power research site.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management’s decision means it will move forward its review of of Maine’s application for a floating array with 10 to 12 turbines featuring patented technology developed by the University of Maine. The site could begin producing power commercially by 2028.

Maine’s research application could be used to inform any future commercial offshore wind development in the Gulf of Maine, as well as the deployment of floating offshore wind technology nationwide.

Gov. Janet Mills’ administration praised the BOEM’s decision. The state has identified a 15.2-square-mile area of federal waters in the Gulf of Maine about 45 miles offshore from Portland for its floating wind power array. The final size and specific location of the research site will be determined by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management during its leasing review process.

“This decision by BOEM is a positive step forward in Maine’s responsible pursuit of floating offshore wind research,” Dan Burgess, director of the Governor’s Energy Office, said in a statement. “The research array is the cornerstone of Maine’s judicious approach to floating offshore wind, which emphasizes cooperation and collaboration with Maine’s fishing industry and environmental community.”

The determination that there was no competitive interest in the Gulf of Maine region came after the bureau sought public comment on the lease proposal in August 2022. Federal regulations require that the bureau identify whether or not there is competitive commercial interest in any area that is the subject of an unsolicited lease request.

Though the bureau’s decision was encouraging, the federal agency said the state must follow several other steps before receiving a research lease. Those steps will include publishing a Determination of No Competitive Interest in the Federal Register, as well as initiating an environmental review of potential impacts from offshore wind leasing activities.

The floating offshore wind research array will include between 10 and 12 turbines on semi-submersible floating concrete platforms that were developed by the University of Maine. The first of its kind project in the United States will foster cutting-edge research into how floating offshore wind interacts with the marine environment, fishing industry, as well as shipping and navigation routes.

