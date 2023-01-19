CAPE ELIZABETH – Marilyn A. Tuttle, 84, passed away on Jan. 14, 2023.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 21 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland, followed by a funeral service and a reception.

Burial will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 1 p.m. at Calvary Cemetery (new section) in South Portland. For full obituary, please visit http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.