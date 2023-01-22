GEORGETOWN – George William Baker, Jr. passed peacefully on New Year’s Day, 2023, surrounded by family, in the comfort of his home in Georgetown. George wore a shirt that read “Veni Vidi Vici” during his final days, and the statement “I came, I saw, I conquered” best describes George’s tenacity for life and his heroic year-long battle with stage 4 cancer.

Born on Christmas Day, 1948, in Portland, George was a proud Mainer, die-hard Red Sox fan, and L.L. Bean devotee. George grew up in Cape Elizabeth and went on to graduate from the University of Maine with a B.A. in political science. While serving in the Peace Corps in Columbia, George discovered a love for travel and Latin American culture that led him to earn a M.A. in political science from the University of Tennessee. George would spend the next 42 years in federal service to his country in both domestic and international assignments.

﻿George’s true passion was oil painting. He was a prolific and gifted painter of landscapes and seascapes, and his work will continue to be displayed on his website: georgewbaker.com. A resident of Georgetown since 2013, George became a much beloved neighbor, friend, and painter that will be greatly missed by all for his generous heart and quiet humor.

﻿George was a wonderful son to his parents George William Baker, Sr., who passed at the age of 102, and Alberta O’Connor Baker, who passed at the age of 97.

George is survived by his sister Judy Merrill of Tennessee and his children, George W. Baker III of Virginia and Emilia (Keith) Baker-Appleby of Connecticut, to whom he was a dedicated and loving father.

George requested that his ashes be collected in his favorite Café Bustelo coffee can and released into the sea, in true Mainer fashion.

Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous