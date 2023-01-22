SCARBOROUGH – Gerald “Jerry” Smaha passed away on Jan. 17, 2023, surrounded by his family after a brief illness. He was born on July 21, 1933, the son of Joseph and Victoria (Seaback) Smaha in Lawrence Massachusetts. At the age of six the family moved to Portland Maine where he attended local schools and graduated from Deering High. He was a U.S. Navy Seabee Veteran.While at Deering he met and eventually married the love of his life Barbara Catir. Soon after their marriage they started their young family and Jerry followed in his father and uncles’ footsteps into the grocery business. Throughout the many years he owned and managed several IGA markets in the Portland and South Portland area. He always worked long hours making sure customers received excellent service, even delivering their groceries in the family station wagon. After selling the stores, he changed careers to the insurance business. Starting out as an agent for Union Central Life, then with American General Life, eventually becoming his own independent agency in 1982 known as Gerald Smaha Associates. Jerry retired in the year 2000 to become his wife’s caretaker when she became ill, which he did faithfully until her passing in 2002. Jerry enjoyed the large summer family reunions, and traveling with Barb on trips to Las Vegas, Hawaii, and Caribbean cruises. He also loved going to his children and grandchildren’s sporting events and supporting the New England Patriots. He was a past member of the Portland Lions club and always looked forward to working the booth at their fundraising events. He was predeceased by his wife Barbara of 48 years, parents Joseph and Victoria Smaha, brothers Joseph Jr and James Smaha and his sister Shirley Aberizk. Jerry is survived by his brother William Smaha of Key West, Fla., his children Jeffrey and wife Joan Smaha of Portland, Deborah Smaha of Scarborough, Susan and husband Michael Moberg of Gray; his grandchildren Gregory and Michael Smaha of Portland, Ashley and husband Josh Staples of Cumberland, and Matthew Moberg and Janie Hendricks of Auburn; great grandchildren Henry, Jack, Alivia, and Sophia plus many nieces and nephews.Visiting hours will be Jan. 27, 2023, from 4-6 p.m. at Jones, Rich, and Barnes Funeral Home at 199 Woodfords Street Portland Maine. A funeral service is set for Jan 28, 11 a.m., at the funeral home with internment to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared with his family at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the St Jude Children’s Hospital (stjude.org) or Gosnell Hospice Home (hospiceofsouthernmaine.org).

