PORTLAND – Beloved Maine artist, Janet (Conlon) Manyan passed away peacefully in Portland on Jan. 4, 2023, from congestive heart failure.

Born in Providence, R.I., on March 3, 1938, to her thrilled parents Leo and Edith, who had thought they would not be able to have a child, she was raised in Woonsocket, R.I.

Janet graduated from Classical High School in Providence, R.I., then from The College of New Rochelle, in New York. Upon graduation she began work as a greeting card artist at Rust Craft in Boston, Mass., and later at Paramount Greeting Cards, Providence, R.I.

Janet met her husband, David Manyan, in Providence, R.I. and was married in 1965 at St. Ann’s Church in Cranston, R.I. The couple moved to Miami, Fla. where she had her two children, Aram and Jessica, then in 1975 the family moved back north to Maine.

After deciding to build their own home in Kennebunkport, Janet developed an interest in passive solar heating and designed the home herself which was then featured in a local review of eco-conscious architecture. Janet was raised to love and appreciate nature and the outdoors and enjoyed living for years in this light-filled home in the woods, and later in her cottage in Saco with a sweeping view of the river.

She was a joyful, attentive, and devoted mother, and when her children were young kept a large garden and with her family raised pigs, chickens, turkeys, and geese. She was an inspiration to her children, showing them how to focus on the positive side of life when faced with disappointment, encouraging charity and empathy, and modeling hard work and dedication.

Her appreciation for the larger world outside her doors was also evident in her passion for travel, visiting Russia in 1986 as well as destinations in South America and Europe. She remained drawn to beauty and truth throughout her life and developed her own artistic vision moving from watercolor to oil painting in the 1970s and ’80s and devoting more time to her painting as her children needed her less.

In 1979 Janet suffered a serious accident and was left with limited movement and a long cast on her right leg. In the process of recovery Janet had to find a way to get to physical therapy. Fate delivered her friend, Jean Briggs, who, also traveling to therapy, had a cast on her left foot, and could drive them both. This time together would provide the women with an even stronger friendship and result in the founding of Mast Cove Gallery, one of the most well-known Maine galleries that remained open in Jean’s home in Kennebunkport for the next 43 years.

Janet became recognized in the art community of southern Maine, attending the North Berwick Drawing group, entering, and winning juried shows, being featured in Maine galleries, and eventually being selected for several prestigious regional artists’ residencies including Vermont Studio School, Monhegan Artists’ Residence, and the Millay Colony. In 1989 she started graduate school at Brooklyn College which would give her the space and time to explore her talent, gain more confidence in her vision and work closely with Lennart Andersen and Lois Dodd, both of whom would become mentors and friends.

She was also thrilled to be selected for one of two graduate teaching positions in her second year. She received her MFA a year before her daughter would graduate from NYU. In the two years they were both in New York, they would make time to get together around the city and indulge in their long-shared passion for unique markets and people watching. Janet’s graduate exhibition at the Westbeth Gallery showcased the development of her reverent yet familiar, intimate style of realism. Janet captures the beauty, spirituality, and uniqueness of objects of the market, home and garden, domestic objects frequently overlooked, with masterful illuminating color and composition. She also created stunning portraiture and life studies.

After graduation Janet continued painting, being featured at several galleries in New York and Maine including Frost Gully Gallery owned by another of her lifelong friends, Tom Crotty. She also continued to teach, first at the University of New Hampshire, then the Maine College of Art, in foundation classes and eventually in the continuing education department teaching drawing and painting.

Janet moved into her cottage on the river in Saco, and later met her partner and companion, Alec Ferguson, who shares her love of creation and beauty and would stay by her side for the rest of her life. She greatly enjoyed living on the river, painting in a studio that she built attached to her home and spending time with friends and family including her two parrots, Raezy and Chico.

Professionally, she found a home at the Maine College of Art where she became a highly valued teacher with a devoted following. She was awarded the Maine College of Art Leadership in Art Education Award in May 2011, and in May 2014 she received her honorary doctorate. Janet’s talent, generosity, insight, and humor will be greatly missed by friends and family alike!

She is survived by children, Aram (Elisabeth) Manyan and Jessica (Tucker) Manyan; and her grandchildren, Stella, Moses, Gabriel, and Dylan; her cousins Denise (Bruce) Thayer, Jeff Moriarty and Margaret Patch; brother and sister-in-law, George Manyan and Gail Henry.

Predeceased by her beloved parents Leo Vincent Conlon, MD and Edith (Moriarty) Conlon; uncle and aunt, David Moriarty and Eugenia (McCarthy) Moriarty; cousin, Julie (Amin) Khoury; and mother-in-law, Gladys Manyan.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a funeral service on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 11 a.m. in the O’Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Rd., Cumberland, R.I. Burial will follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Blackstone, Mass.

A life celebration will take place the weekend of June 10 in Kennebunkport.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in Janet’s name to one of these organizations, that she deeply cared for, would be greatly appreciated: Maine Public Broadcasting, Maine Audubon, or Maine College of Art and Design.

