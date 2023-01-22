PARKMAN – It is with sadness that we inform you of the passing of our brother John R. Cardinal. He was 61 years old, born in North Adams, Massachusetts, to Alfred G. and Jean T. Cardinal.﻿

John graduated from Monument Mountain Regional High School in Great Barrington, Mass., he then went on to join the Army. After serving, John lived in Florida, Virginia, and lastly Maine in a community that embraced and cared for him. He honed his skills at wood working and carpentry in each of these locations. He built houses, did custom cabinetry for large pleasure boats, created large green houses for a farm, and even designed kits for beehives.﻿

John was predeceased by his mother Jean T., father Alfred G., brother Jeff, and sister in-law Lisa.﻿

His siblings and his many nieces and nephews wish him peace.﻿

The family will be holding a private ceremony that will be held at a later date.

﻿Condolences may be expressed online at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

Expressions of sympathy in John’s memory may be made to your local crisis center.

