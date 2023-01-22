Kenneth E. Berry Jr.

SOUTH PORTLAND – Kenneth E. Berry Jr., 83, of South Portland and Lewiston, passed away on Jan. 17, 2023.Ken is survived by his daughter Delrene; granddaughter Sandy; great-granddaughter Helen and grandson Dustin.Ken was beloved by all who knew him and will be dearly missed.Visitation is scheduled on January 26, 2023 from 12-1 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m., at Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland.

Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.