SOUTH PORTLAND – Kenneth E. Berry Jr., 83, of South Portland and Lewiston, passed away on Jan. 17, 2023.Ken is survived by his daughter Delrene; granddaughter Sandy; great-granddaughter Helen and grandson Dustin.Ken was beloved by all who knew him and will be dearly missed.Visitation is scheduled on January 26, 2023 from 12-1 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m., at Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland.
