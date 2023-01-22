NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. – Peter C. Lincoln, 85, a resident of New York City, N.Y. and Cushing’s Island, passed away on Dec. 13, 2022.

Born in Springfield, Mass. in 1936, and son of the late Sanford Lincoln and the late Barbara Palmer, he graduated from Wilbraham Academy, Wesleyan University, and the NYU Graduate School of Business Administration.

A long-time investment analyst and manager, he spent most of his career at United States Steel and Carnegie Pension Fund, retiring as its Senior Vice President in 2002. During that time he was also active on accounting and disclosure advocacy committees of what is now the CFA Institute, and served a term as a member of the FASB Advisory Committee. He also served for several years as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Wilbraham and Monson Academy.

He is survived by his niece, Sarah Harwood of England, and his nephews Daniel Harwood of Virginia, and Michael Harwood of Texas.

In keeping with his wishes there will be no funeral service.

Donations in his memory can be made to

Wilbraham & Monson Academy,

423 Main St.,

Wilbraham, MA 01095