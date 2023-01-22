GORHAM – Thomas J. Caufield, 73, passed away Sunday Jan. 15, 2023, at his home. He was born Sept. 3, 1949, in Portland, the son of the late Thomas Edward and Mary Rita (Dufour) Caufield. ﻿

Tom graduated from Westbrook High School, Class of 1967. After graduation he proudly served with the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He loved to talk about his time in the military and traveling the world. One of Tom’s favorite past times was golf, and he loved to play on any course with his friends. He played baseball in his youth and would often tell the story about the time he hit a homerun over Hadlock field. Tom’s true passion in life was taking care of his family. He loved to cook and feed all who walked into his home. He could best be described as a proud Irishman with a bigger than life personality, that loved to debate but always spoke from the heart. ﻿

In addition to his parents, Tom was predeceased by his loving wife of 45 years Marsha (Higgins) Caufield.

He is survived by his children, Sean Caufield, of Portland, Kelly Caufield, of Gorham, Lyndsey Himelick and her husband Les, of Samson, Alabama; one grandson Colton Himelick; two sisters Janice Ryder and her husband Wayne, of South Portland, and Nancy Kirby of Portland; nieces, nephews, extended family and many beloved lifelong friends who will all miss him terribly. ﻿

An afternoon of visitation will be held Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, from 3-5 p.m., at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee 35 Church Street Westbrook. Interment will be held in the spring at Woodlawn Cemetery, Westbrook. To express a condolence or to participate in Tom’s online tribute, please visit DolbyBlaiseSegee.com.