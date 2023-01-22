OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Thomas William Flinn, 77, of Old Orchard Beach, passed peacefully on Jan. 18, 2023, of Creutzfeldt – Jakob disease.
A devout Christian and an Air Force veteran, he is survived by his wife, Emma, brother James Flinn and his wife, Sharon; two daughters Lara Flinn and Carrie Rosario Flinn and her husband, Abbie; grandson, Evan; and two stepsons George and Robert Davis.
Tom enjoyed traveling, building and tinkering with his Lionel train display and walks on the beach.
A memorial service will be held at St. Lukes Episcopal Church, Portland on Saturday, July 28 at 10 a.m. All are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for contributions to be send to Tom’s alma mater: Davis and Elkins College, 100 Campus Drive Elkins, WV 26241 for the Highlands Scholarship Program which provides college scholarships to students in Appalachia.
